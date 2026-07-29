  • Tuesday, 28th July, 2026

Kartel Equips over 1,000 Solar Operators with High-Voltage System Skills 

Business | 4 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho

Kartel Energy Limited, a solar solutions provider, has trained more than 1,000 industry professionals across six Nigerian cities through its 2026 Technical Masterclass, as the indigenous solar equipment manufacturer moves to close the technical knowledge gap slowing the country’s renewable energy transition. 

The second edition of the annual technical masterclass was held between May and June 2026, empowering participants in Benin City, Kaduna, Kano, Abuja, Ibadan and Asaba. 

Speaking on the Masterclass, the Chief Executive Officer of Kartel Energy Limited, Mr. Ola Ogunsemowo, said the nationwide programme was inspired by the company’s commitment to bridge the knowledge gap within Nigeria’s rapidly growing renewable energy industry. 

He noted that as solar adoption increased across homes, businesses and institutions, there was a clear need for practical, hands-on training that equips installers, technicians, entrepreneurs and aspiring professionals with the technical skills required to deliver safe, efficient and industry-standard installations. 

“At Kartel Energy, we believe that empowering people with knowledge is just as important as providing quality products,” Ogunsemowo said. “Through the Masterclass, we are investing in the people who will drive the future of clean energy in Nigeria.”  Ogunsemowo explained that the renewable energy sector in Nigeria is evolving rapidly, with rising demand for reliable alternative power solutions.

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