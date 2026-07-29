  • Tuesday, 28th July, 2026

The Industry Newspaper Unveils Top 50 Nigerian Companies of Impact

Business | 1 second ago

The Industry Newspaper, Nigeria’s leading publication on brands, business, marketing and impact, has announced the 2026 edition of The Industry’s Top 50 Nigerian Companies of Impact – its annual authoritative ranking of organizations delivering measurable value to Nigeria’s economy, people, and future.

In a statement signed by the Editor-in-Chief of The Industry Newspaper (Theindustryng.com), Goddie Ofose, the statement said, “Now in its 4th year, the 2026 list is curated under the theme “Building Resilience, Driving Growth: Nigerian Companies Shaping the Next Decade.” It recognizes companies that have not only weathered macroeconomic headwinds but have also invested in innovation, infrastructure, people, and communities to secure long-term growth.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s list, Ofose said:  “The theme ‘Building Resilience, Driving Growth: Nigerian Companies Shaping the Next Decade’ could not be more timely. The last 18 months have tested every business in Nigeria – from subsidy removal and FX reforms to inflation and global supply chain shocks. Yet, the companies on this 2026 list chose to build rather than retreat.  We saw Dangote and BUA doubling down on industrialization and energy security.”

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