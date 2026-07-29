NCS Deploys Electronic Cargo Tracking System at PTML

The Port & Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday held a Sensitisation Workshop on the Deployment of the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) at the PTML Conference Hall.

Deputy Comptroller Nura Miko, Controller of the PTML Area Command, announced that PTML has been selected as the second pilot command for the nationwide rollout of the ECTS, following the successful implementation at Apapa Area Command. The selection reflects PTML’s strategic importance in national revenue generation and trade facilitation.

The deployment forms part of the ongoing reform and modernisation agenda of the Nigeria Customs Service under the leadership of Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, PhD, MFR, FNIPR, PSC+, aimed at building a technology-driven, transparent, efficient, and globally competitive 21st Century Customs Service.

For years, cargo moving under transire to bonded terminals, between Commands, or to Free Trade Zones relied on physical escort by officers. Rising trade volumes have rendered this approach unsustainable, leading to delays, potential vulnerabilities, and significant manpower strain.

Miko stated that the Electronic Cargo Tracking System will address trade related challenges and come with multiple benefits.

He said the cargo tracking system will offer real-time cargo monitoring via GPS from point of departure to final destination, providing full visibility and control. It will also support in elimination of diversion and leakage, with instant alerts triggered by route deviation, seal tampering, or unauthorised stops.

Miko added that the system will optimise manpower deployment, freeing officers from escort duties to focus on other core Customs functions and enhance revenue assurance through accurate data on cargo movement and full accountability for all movements.