17-year-old Student Commits Suicide over Failure to Get Promotion to SS2 in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A 17-year-old student of Offa Grammar School, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adegoke Adeyemi, has reportedly committed suicide as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SS1 to SS2.

Adegoke was found hanging on a tree following his failure to get promoted into the next class in the school.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ilorin yesterday, said the corpse of the deceased student was removed from a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa, by a team of policemen from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa last Tuesday.

Okasanmi said the corpse of the deceased was taken to the Offa General Hospital for autopsy, adding that the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

In another development, the spokesman of the state Police Command said one notorious cultist on the wanted list of the anti-cult team, Monday Ojoagbu, and other members of his gang, on a mission to carry out another gruesome attack on a target yet to be identified, were traced and arrested at Ace Supermarket located at Unity area of Ilorin last Tuesday.

Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has witnessed some cult killings and counter killings by rival confraternities in recent times, which unnecessarily heightened tension among residents of the state capital.

Okasanmi disclosed that “in an attempt to arrest the suspect, while also avoiding likely collateral damage in the process of the arrest, it was difficult to simultaneously arrest the other members of his gang who escaped using customers of the supermarket as shields.

“Investigation into the matter is presently ongoing. One locally-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspect.”

Meanwhile, efforts are in progress to arrest his fleeing accomplices.