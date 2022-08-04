Huawei, TD Africa Launch Digital Power Solutions for Nigerian Market 

Emma Okonji

Huawei Technologies, a global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices has partnered TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of tech, services and lifestyle products to launch a suite of revolutionary digital power solutions targeted at various categories of users for the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh identified the perennial public power supply challenge in Nigeria as an opportunity for Huawei’s Digital Power solutions.

Mrs. Ekeh referenced the instability in the global crude oil market, which has been worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine, while also citing environmental concerns and issues as factors necessitating a shift away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

In his presentation, the Principal Consultant on Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd in Nigeria, Justin Tinsey, disclosed that the launch of the company’s Digital Power Solution in Nigeria was motivated by the desire to drive down energy costs, while also playing its part in establishing a greener future built on sustainable, stable and cost-efficient electricity supply in the country, in line with its long-term vision of global carbon neutrality. While introducing the company’s digital power solution which cuts across Residential, Commercial/Industrial and Utility Scale, Tinsey said Huawei remained one of the market leaders in global PV inverter shipments, with its Fusionsolar PV solution proving a popular choice worldwide.

According to Justin, the iSitePower-M is guaranteed to reduce household energy costs by 50-70 per cent, while equally delivering green, stable and sustainable electricity with robust load capacity. Head, Corporates/DMFI Sales at TD Africa, Niyi Onabanjo, restated the company’s dominant position in the technology distribution ecosystem in the sub-region as the key driver of trade revolution across Africa and with a growing partner database of over 2000 resellers.