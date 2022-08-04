Exports: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Commends NPA Initiatives

Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi has commended the initiatives of the Mohammed Bello Koko led management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at promoting exports of locally manufactured goods.

Ajayi made this known when he led a delegation comprising of Chief John Aluya Vice President of MAN, Frank Ike Onyebu, Chair of Apapa Branch of MAN and others on partnership renewal visit to the NPA headquarters in Marina.

Speaking during the meeting, Mohammed Bello Koko said, “Our commitment to upping the ante of trade facilitation remains unwavering, this is why we have been and will continue to be advocates of creating enabling atmosphere for local manufacturers. I therefore want to assure the leadership of MAN that our doors are open always to address all concerns of your individual and corporate members.”

Koko invited the MAN to take advantage of the Export Processing Terminals that have been licensed by the NPA under the technical guidance of the Nigerian Export Processing Council (NEPC).

The NPA and MAN arose from the meeting with an agreement to set up a joint think tank with the overriding objective of improving the fortunes of local manufacturing in a sustainable manner as to ensure that Nigeria takes maximum advantage of the inherent advantages of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and garner a greater market share of global trade.