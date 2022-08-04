Court Sacks Ebonyi LP Guber Candidate

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, yesterday sacked the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the state, Mr. Edward Nkwagu, who was elected in a primary election on August 2, 2022.

The court nullified the rescheduled primary which produced Nkwegu and other candidates.

The presiding Judge, Justice Fatun Riman, said the party primary held earlier on June was still authentic as the candidate, Mr. Splendour Oko-Eze, has not withdrawn from the race.

The counsel to Oko-Eze, Mr. Michael Odoh, applauded the court for upholding the June 9 primary election that produced his client.

According to Odoh, “The court has said it,

and my client remains the authentic candidate of the party in Ebonyi State, as he has not withdrawn.

“My client is the gubernatorial candidate of LP and he has not withdrawn. And not until he withdraws, no other candidate can emerge as a candidate in that party.

“The court had upheld the primary that was conducted earlier in June in favour of Splendour, and set aside the purported second primary held on August 2.

“People should abide by the Electoral Act and party guidelines. If you want to take over from a candidate of a political party, where a candidate was valid nominated

and the name of the person already forwarded to INEC, the person has to withdraw his candidature in writing, then after that withdrawal, that is when another person can take over.”