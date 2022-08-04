Bauchi JAC Suspends 12-Day Warning Strike, Directs Members to Resume Work, Lauds Media Support





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Non Academic Staff Union of the five tertiary institutions in the state owned by the Bauchi State Government have been directed to resume duties, as the warning strike has been called off.

JAC in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Abdulkadir Mohammed and Ibrahim Bala Abdullahi respectively, yesterday, directed its members to immediately resume their various duties.

According to the statement, “Following the declaration of the 12-day warning strike which ended on July 30, 2022, by the JAC, which lasted between July 19 and 30, 2022, the JAC at its emergency meeting held on July 30, 2022, at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, resolved to suspend the warning strike and convey the information to the public.”

It explained that the suspension followed

consideration that the government showed some signs of commitments to address the pressing issues that led to the strike.

JAC stated that the suspension is subject to the following conditions: ‘No single JAC member’s salary problem should be left unattended as assured and reassured by the state government’.

Also, ‘promotion implementation should go concurrently with the yearly increment, otherwise JAC cannot accommodate split implementation just as all issues associated with 65 years retirement age should be addressed once and for all.

JAC also demanded that all outstanding issues such as consequential adjustments proposed Contributory Pension Scheme and Contributory Health Scheme should also be addressed.

It then appreciated its members for their unalloyed support, cooperation and continuous prayers for the success of the struggle, stating that: “We acknowledged the concern of the state government, particularly that of the Head of Service and the state Commissioner for Education over the contentious issues.

“The zeal of Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Abdulkadir Bala Muhammad, to respond positively to the problems is also highly appreciated. Very importantly, JAC is highly delighted with the media houses and the concern, support and sympathy of the public throughout the warning strike.

“Meanwhile, from now to the payment of August 2022 salary, JAC will progress and decide on the next line of action as appropriate. Consequently, JAC is hereby directing its members to resume work on August 1, 2022.”

The affected institutions are Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP); Aminu Saleh College of Education; AD Rufai College Legal and Islamic Studies; Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education; and College of Agriculture.