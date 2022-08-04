ASUU Strike: Sack Education Minister Now, NANS Tells Buhari

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, over failure to resolve the impasse between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The NANS averred that the call became expedient following Adamu’s failure to resolve the current strike embarked on by members of the ASUU within the two weeks ultimatum handed down by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NANS National President, Mr. Sunday Asefon, said yesterday that the incapability to resolve the crisis by Adamu smacked of ineptitude and gross incompetence to handle such a pivotal ministry.

Asefon bemoaned that ASUU had gone on strike for a cumulative period of 18 months within the seven years Adamu has been superintending over the ministry.

He said that the country could t afford to entrust its education ministry in the hands of those that do not have the proficiency to manage the crisis.

He said: “You will recall that President Gen. Muhammadu Buhari on the 19th of July, 2022 gave the Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu two weeks ultimatum to resolve the ongoing strike by the ASUU to ensure that students will return to their classes. You will also recall that while this ultimatum subsists, ASUU had extended the strike by another four weeks.

“It is therefore abundantly clear that the Minister of Education lacks the capacity required to manage such a strategic ministry as the Ministry of Education.

“He has shown over the years his lack of capacity, know-how, and adequate understanding of the complexity of educational management. This development calls to question his qualification to be appointed as minister of education in the first place.

“His total lack of compassion and empathy for the plight of Nigerian students speak volumes.

“Since he became minister, ASUU has gone on strike for almost 18 months cumulatively and the entire educational structure of our tertiary education system is in total shamble under his watch.

“It is, therefore, imperative to call on the President to immediately relieve him of his duty in the ministry and bring in a more competent hand, educated, experienced, physically fit, and willing enough to begin the process of salvaging the debris of the collapse of education system in Nigeria with the hope of rebuilding it.

“NANS under our leadership will leave no stone unturned to ensure that our demands are acceded to, as we will do all that is required to reawaken the spirit of the Ali-Must-Go to ensure that Adamu-Must Go.

“The nation and well-meaning Nigerians must prevail on the government to fire the minister as this would serve as good radiance to bad rubbish we have witnessed under his leadership of the ministry.”