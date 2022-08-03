  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Terror: IG Allays Fears of FCT Residents, Assures Nigerians of Improved Security

Nigeria | 24 seconds ago

Kingsley Nwezeh

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, allayed fears of  further terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), even as  he has ordered massive deployment of  police operatives and operational assets within the territory and environs to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of residents.

He said the directive would cover critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users in and around the FCT.

In the same vein, the  Federal Capital Territory Police Command, stated in a statement last night that it revisited and revamped the security architecture of the territory in other to clamp down on the persistence and emergence of security challenges within and around Abuja.

The IG made the charge while receiving general security updates on the nation during a meeting of the force’s management team in Abuja.

He also charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats making the rounds.

He said, “the force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves,” and cautioned members of the public on the dangers of spreading false alarm, misinformation, and disinformation as they could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

The IG assured Nigerians in general and residents of the FCT in particular, of their safety and security while urging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks.

He reiterated the firm determination of the police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting-edge technology to decimate the activities of criminal elements across the country.

On its part, the  FCT Police Command said, it has revisited and revamped the security architecture of the territory in other to clamp down on the persistence security challenges within and around Abuja.

The new measures, it said, included intelligence gathering, aggressive vehicular and foot patrol, and intelligence-led stop and search.

The FCT  Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, has however urged officers and men to go about the discharge of their duties with respect for fundamental human rights, in line with global best practices and professionalism devoid of any form of unwholesome conduct.

The statement also urged members of the public to remain calm, eschew the spread of  fake news capable of stirring panic and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind and from any quarters.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.