Terror: IG Allays Fears of FCT Residents, Assures Nigerians of Improved Security

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, allayed fears of further terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), even as he has ordered massive deployment of police operatives and operational assets within the territory and environs to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of residents.

He said the directive would cover critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users in and around the FCT.

In the same vein, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, stated in a statement last night that it revisited and revamped the security architecture of the territory in other to clamp down on the persistence and emergence of security challenges within and around Abuja.

The IG made the charge while receiving general security updates on the nation during a meeting of the force’s management team in Abuja.

He also charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats making the rounds.

He said, “the force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves,” and cautioned members of the public on the dangers of spreading false alarm, misinformation, and disinformation as they could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

The IG assured Nigerians in general and residents of the FCT in particular, of their safety and security while urging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks.

He reiterated the firm determination of the police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting-edge technology to decimate the activities of criminal elements across the country.

On its part, the FCT Police Command said, it has revisited and revamped the security architecture of the territory in other to clamp down on the persistence security challenges within and around Abuja.

The new measures, it said, included intelligence gathering, aggressive vehicular and foot patrol, and intelligence-led stop and search.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, has however urged officers and men to go about the discharge of their duties with respect for fundamental human rights, in line with global best practices and professionalism devoid of any form of unwholesome conduct.

The statement also urged members of the public to remain calm, eschew the spread of fake news capable of stirring panic and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind and from any quarters.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.