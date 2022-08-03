Kaduna Activist Joins Guber Race on Labour Party Platform

John Shiklam



The President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Hon. Jonathan Asake, has resigned his position to contest the governorship of Kaduna State on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Asake disclosed this yesterday in Kaduna at the official handover of the leadership of SOKAPU to the his vice, Awemi Maisamari.

There had been speculations about his intention to run for the governorship of Kaduna state on the platform of the LP.

He said he had decided to answer the clarion call by his people and the people of Kaduna state to run for the governorship race in 2023.

Asake said if elected,he will run a just, fair and all-inclusive government in Kaduna state.

“What you have been hearing (speculations) is confirmed today, I have answered a clarion call by my people and by the larger people of Kaduna state that I should contest the governorship election of Kaduna state in 2023.

“I answered this call having observed what went on during my period as SOKAPU President,” he said.

He lamented the security situation in the state, saying that terrorists had invaded Kaduna.

“I have seen the way insecurity has taken over the entire state. I have seen how terrorists and other criminals freely crossed our borders and come in to kill and destroy. Our farmlands have been taken away. I think leadership can address all these problems”, the former federal lawmaker said.

He said further that, the opportunity had come for him to offer himself in the service of the people of Kaduna state.

“I am ready to show myself to the people of Kaduna state on the platform of the LP.

“I will make sure I provide an all-inclusive leadership. Leadership that is based on justice, fairness and equity.

“When we have leadership that is just and fair, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter your religious and ethnic background or the region you come from.

“That is the kind of leadership people want and I want to make the difference.

“I have this day, resigned my position as SOKAPU President and my Vice President has taken over.

“I appeal to the people of Kaduna state to support me and pray for me.”