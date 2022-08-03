  • Thursday, 4th August, 2022

Former Federal Lawmaker Quits PDP, Joins LP in Ebonyi

Nigeria | 13 hours ago


Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A former member of Federal House of Representatives in Ebonyi State, Hon. Linus Okorie, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the Labour Party(LP).

Okorie left PDP to pursue his senatorial ambition as the candidate of the LP.

Meanwhile, the LP has also elected Edward Nkwegu as Ebonyi state governorship candidate of the LP.

Nkwegu was elected unopposed at the party headquarters along Abakaiki Enugu high way.

The primary election was conducted by a National Officer of the party, Mrs. Oluchi Okpara, who was also the returning officer of the exercise.

Nkwegu in his brief speech, thanked the delegates of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

He boasted that LP will win the state in 2023.

