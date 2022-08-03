  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

Buhari Lauds 16-year-old Nigerian Golfer’s Success At World Championship 

Sport | 1 min ago

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Iyeneobong Essien, for finishing second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The President, in a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, praised the achievements of the youngster, who currently tops the junior player cadre in Nigeria, and has been credited with over 20 medals since she won her first medal at the age of five.

President Buhari joined all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country by demonstrating that hardwork and determination pays, wishing the golfer more spectacular success in her career.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.