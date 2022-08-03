Buhari Lauds 16-year-old Nigerian Golfer’s Success At World Championship 

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Iyeneobong Essien, for finishing second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The President, in a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, praised the achievements of the youngster, who currently tops the junior player cadre in Nigeria, and has been credited with over 20 medals since she won her first medal at the age of five.

President Buhari joined all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country by demonstrating that hardwork and determination pays, wishing the golfer more spectacular success in her career.