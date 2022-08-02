Wanted Kingpin Denies Ownership of Illegal Refining Site in Bayelsa





The alleged kingpin wanted by the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) ‘Operations Delta Safe’ (OPDS), Endurance Amagbein, has denied owning the illegal refining site set to be destroyed in Igbomotoru, Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa state by the military authorities.

Amagbein, who was declared wanted by the JTF after series of raid on illegal bunkering and mining sites in Southern Ijaw and other neighboring communities in the state, said the allegations leveled against him were lies manufactured by the military and Darlon Oil and Gas Company to eliminate him.

The Joint Task Force had earlier declared Amagbein wanted after taking journalists on a tour of the illegal refining sites in Igbomotoru.

The JTF Commander, Real Admiral Aminu Hassan, who spoke with journalists after the tour, had said information at their disposal clearly point at Amagbein and challenged him to come out hiding to clear himself of the allegations.

While denying any allegations of intimidation and invasion of the twin communities of Igbomotoru, the Commander reiterated that its operation in the community was targeted at stamping out illegal crude oil mining camps operated by him

But in a statement signed by Amagbein himself, he said the allegations by the JTF were false, malicious, mischievous and made in a desperate attempt to injure his reputation and to fit into a narrative.

He maintained that the Joint Task Force was acting in concert with Aseimieghe A. Ofongo the former paramount ruler of Igbomotoru community who was dethroned for high-handedness and embezzlement of community funds and Darlon security company.

He said, “In their desperation to incriminate me, it is over two weeks since the military under their direction arrested and incarcerated, Pere Igoli, Patterson Joseph, Emmanuel Boma, Jonah Belawari and Paebi Obinne torturing and forcing them to make statements linking me.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I, Endurance Amagbein wish to set the record straight and state unequivocally that I am a peaceful and law-abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am not a militant leader and I also do not have any dealings or connections whatsoever with any illegal crude oil mining site howsoever described in any forest. The statement is false, malicious, mischievous and made in a desperate attempt to injure my reputation and to fit into a narrative.

“It is in this regard that I wish to also use this medium to join the chiefs, elders and other leaders of Igbomotoru communities to send a save our soul message to the Bayelsa State Government and to stop Darlon Oil & Gas Limited and Mr. David Lyon forthwith from further mobilising youth from his Olugbobiri community to carry out acts likely to cause inter-communal war.

“More than that, the military high command is called upon to urgently investigate the actions of its officers and men and the propriety of civilians co-habiting in the same houseboat with military personnel.

“In their desperate desire to control the oil pipelines in Igbomotoru Community, David Lyon and his Darlon security in connivance with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company has engaged the services of the Nigerian Army in the guise of pipelines protection but with the original motive of eliminating me for no just cause.”