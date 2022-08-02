UBA Announces New GMD, Executive Board Appointments

•Alawuba takes over as Uzoka retires

Nume Ekeghe



The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Africa’s global bank, yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Oliver Alawuba as its Group Managing Director.

Alawuba is to oversee all the Group’s banking operations across its 20 African country network and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

The bank disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Alawuba joined UBA in 1997 and has held a series of senior positions, including as the CEO of UBA Ghana, the CEO of UBA, Africa and most recently as Group Deputy Managing Director.

Commenting on the new appointment, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu stated: ‘I am very pleased to announce Oliver Alawuba as the new Group Managing Director of the UBA Group. Oliver has extensive experience in Nigeria and our African network and is well equipped to advance our pan-African and global strategy.

“I have no doubt that Oliver will build on the legacy of Kennedy Uzoka, who has exemplified transformational leadership by championing a customer-first philosophy; launching our twentieth operation in Africa, UBA Mali; acquiring a wholesale banking licence for UBA UK in the United Kingdom and opening our fourth global operation, UBA Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.”

Also, Alawuba expressed his commitment to his new role as Group Managing Director saying, “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this great institution and would like to thank the UBA Group Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors for the confidence they have put in me to deliver the mandate.”

Alawuba assumed his new position from August 1, 2022, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Equally appointed, according to the statement was Muyiwa Akinyemi as Deputy Managing Director.

Akinyemi joined UBA in 1998, as a Senior Banking Officer in UBA’s Energy Bank and has served the Group in Nigeria and our broader Africa network for twenty-four years.

Other executive appointments announced by the bank included: Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi as Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking. Yomi-Ajayi has been with the Group since 2004 and has considerable international experience, culminating in her appointment as CEO of UBA America.

In the same vein, Mr. Ugochukwu Nwagodoh was appointed the Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management. According to the statement, Nwagodoh joined the Group from PwC in October 2004. He has since held a series of significant roles in the areas of performance management, compliance, financial control and reporting.

“Mr. Alex Alozie, Executive Director and Group Chief Operating Officer, who joined the Group in 2019 and has driven the Group’s digital transformation and operational efficiencies.

“Ms. Emem Usoro, Executive Director, North Bank. Emem joined the Group in 2011 and has served in a series of senior regional appointments across Nigeria, covering the retail, corporate and public sectors,” it added.

The Board also announced the retirement of Executive Directors who had completed their tenor, many of whom the statement disclosed would continue to serve the broader Group upon regulatory approval of a holding company structure. They included Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, Mr. Uche Ike, Mr. Chukwuma Nweke, Mr. Ibrahim Puri, and Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi.

A further announcement was made on the retirement of a Non-Executive Director, Ambassador Joe C. Keshi, who served as Vice Chairman of the board. This took effect from August 1, 2022, after a completion of his tenure of 12 years.

The Group Chairman congratulated the retiring Directors on the completion of their tenors and their exemplary records.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.