Nigeria, Mexico Strengthens Economic Ties to Boost Hibiscus Production

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar, has stated that Nigeria has revived its economic ties with Mexico to boost hibiscus production in the country.

Abubakar said that the move is apt considering the nation’s historical hibiscus trade relationship, which earned Nigeria $35 million from export of 1,983 containers of hibiscus to Mexico in 2017.

He made this known when he received a delegation led by the Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Alfredo Miranda in Abuja,

He stated that Mexico is not just another country that Nigeria has good diplomatic relations with, but also a strategic trading partner and the biggest importer of the country’s hibiscus.

Abubakar stated: “It is regrettable that the suspension of hibiscus trade lasted for nearly three years longer than it should and resulted in a slowdown of the momentum of export activities around hibiscus.”

Responding, the Mexican ambassador said that his country is deeply involved in strengthening the capacity of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, adding that hibiscus is worth more than $600, expressing his delight to do business with Nigeria.

Alfredo added: “My country can develop 14 varieties of maize which can be good for other purposes, 14 varieties of rice which can be sold in different conditions, four varieties of sesame and several varieties of soya beans.

On his part, the Comptroller General, NAQS, Dr. Vincent Isegbe, said: “Hibiscus is one of the products that we have been exporting to Mexico. We have been doing well on it until we have hitches, but with the resumption of the new ambassador it took only three hours to resolve the matter.”