Gombe  Promises to Give Succour to Flood  Victims  in Funakaye

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A Gombe State Government delegation led by the state Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim Madugu, yesterday visited some communities affected by the recent flood disaster in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

Unfortunately, a three-year-old child died while his two-year-old sibling was critically injured following an early morning downpour that wreaked havoc in some areas of Bajoga town, including Shara-Mansur and Bodoriyel.

The sympathy and assessment visit by the state government team followed the state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya’s directive to the Ministry of Environment, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and relevant agencies to immediately move in and carry out on-the-spot assessment of the damage as well as provide succour to ease the suffering of the victims.

Other members of the state’s delegation included state Commissioner for Internal Security, Hon Adamu Dishi Kupto; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Ibrahim Sule Bage; representative of SEMA among others.

The delegation, upon arrival, was received and conducted round the affected areas by the Chairman of Funakaye LGA, Alhaji Ibrahim Cheldu, and other stakeholders.

In his remarks during the visit, Hon Madugu conveyed Governor Yahaya’s condolences and sympathies over the lives lost and the damages caused by flood in the affected area to the victims.

According to him, “The essence of our visit today is to primarily condole with you over this natural disaster that engulfed your communities, as well as assess the level of damages caused with a view to developing an interventional recommendation to the government so as to bring succour to the victims.

The governor would have personally visited you, but directed us to be here on his behalf because he travelled out of the state for an official engagement.”

Madugu urged the flood prone communities to heed and abide by the flash flood predictions and warnings by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

In his response, the Chairman of Funakaye LGA, Cheldu, lauded Governor Yahaya for his prompt response in identifying with the affected communities, and assured him of his council’s readiness to support his administration at all times.