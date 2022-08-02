  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

Buhari: We Have Given Security Forces Full Freedom to Deal With Terrorists, Bandits

*Flays barbaric attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna, Plateau 

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday gave directive to the security agencies to smoke out all identified terrorists and criminals across the country.

This is just as he flayed the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states during which lives of innocent citizens were lost.

The President in a release issued Tuesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated emphatically “we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

President Muhammadu Buhari paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

He reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured of all possible support from the federal government to the states.

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly”, Buhari said.

