More Defections Hit PDP as Senator Akpan Declares for YPP





Okon Bassey in Uyo

About 10,000 members have defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Akwa Ibom to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The senator representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) senatorial district, Senator Bassey Akpan and the member representing Ikono/Ini federal constituency, Hon Emmanuel Ukpong ‘Udo and the lawmaker representing Ikono state constituency, Hon Asuquo Nana Udoh, led the thousands of the members to dump the PDP for the YPP.

The defection took place at a rally held at Ifa Ikot Akpan, Uyo local government area at the weekend. The event had a chieftain of YPP, Senator Ifeanyi Uba and the state chairman of the Apostle Nyenime Andy.

The National Chairman of YPP, Bishop Emmanuel Amakiri, formally received Senator Akpan, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen, Hon Emmanuel Ekon , a former commissioner for science and technology , Samuel Efffanga among others across the 31 local government areas into YPP.

At the event, the state chairman, who was also the gubernatorial candidate of the party, announced that he was stepping down for Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, popularly called OBA by his admirers.

The event, which held 15 days after Senator Akpan decamped from his former party (PDP), with over 10,000 others from different parties including PDP, APC and others to YPP.

The national chairman of the party charged the people that YPP has come to stay in Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, time has come for every young progressive Nigerian to take his destiny in his hands.

Amakiri also expressed the pleasure that the masses have decided to rally round their popular son, Senator Akpan, to liberate Akwa Ibom from its current quagmire.

He described him, as the best person that can take Akwa Ibom to its desired destination and urged the people to eschew and resist vote buying because it brought Nigeria to its present misfortune.

Addressing the crowd, the Senator Akpan, who is the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) senatorial district said that in line with the electoral laws, he willingly offered himself as an aspirant in the upcoming primaries for substitution, following Andy’s withdrawal of his candidacy.

He assured the delegates that if given the chance at the primary, he will not disappoint the party, adding that as a governor, all the civil servants will be treated to social justice and welfare.

He also assured the people of Eket, Uyo and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial Districts of fairness and equity in the next dispensation.

The senator announced plans to work with others on the theme “3Rs”, promising to “recover Akwa Ibom, reconcile Akwa Ibom back to God and reposition Akwa Ibom for greatness”.

Declaring that hope is by the corner, he said the next government will banish hunger, insecurity, hardship and injustice from Akwa Ibom.

Akpan decried a situation the current government has refused to pay imprests to the workers for over 18 months and owes over N18 billion in pensions.

While declaring that YPP will defeat PDP in all the units, Senator Akpan promised to clear gratuities and pensions as well as arrears of promotions as governor.

Akparawa Ephraim Inyang, who spoke on behalf of other defectors, promised that together with Senator Akpan, “we will make the difference.

Equally, a former Commissioner in the State, Hon. Samuel Efanga, said with the crowd, he was convinced that YPP was ready to take over power through the “ballot revolution.”