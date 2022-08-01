Islamic New Year: Gov Yahaya Felicitates Muslims

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As Muslims in Gombe State join other faithful across the world to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1444 AH today, the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has urged the Muslims to use the period to reflect on their past deeds and recommit themselves to the Almighty Allah and the country.

In a congratulatory message to the Ummah, Yahaya described the Islamic New Year as significant in the life of Muslims, calling on them to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, growth, and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

The message was issued and made available to journalists by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House in Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, at the weekend.

According to the message, “This is a period for sober reflection. It is a period for us to look back with retrospection and satisfaction, look forward with hope and optimism, look up with confidence and appreciate what Allah has done for us as a people, state and country.

“We, therefore, must use the opportunity, especially in this sacred month of Al-Muharram and beyond, to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation as well as for those in authority at all levels, as we collectively fight to tackle the threat of insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing us today.”