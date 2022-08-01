  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

FG Approves NPA Quest to Designate Lekki Deep Sea Port Customs Port, Wharf

The Management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has secured approval for the designation of Lekki Deep Seaport as Customs Port and Approved Wharf.

In keeping to the promise of ensuring the operational take off for berthing of commercial vessels at the Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of the year 2022, the Authority had written a letter through the Ministry of Transportation seeking expedited presidential approval for the Port to be gazzetted as a Customs Port and Approved Wharf in line with the requirements of the law.

With this approval granted by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, it means all is set for commercial vessels from across the world to berth and clear cargo at Nigeria’s first Deep Sea Port and first fully automated port.

Recall that Mohammed Bello Koko had on Friday July 1st 2022 whilst receiving the first vessel to berth at the Lekki Deep Seaport said that “the commitment of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to providing every support necessary to place Nigeria on the global list of countries with Deep Seaports is unflinching. This is why matters related to the operationalization of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority”.

This development shows that Nigeria’s renewed export orientation and the readiness of the NPA to take trade facilitation a notch higher is no fluke.

