Kidnappers Kill One, Abduct Three In Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Gunmen at the weekend stormed three villages in Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State, killing one person; abducting three residents and three others were injured during the invasion.

A resident of Garin Sambo in Gwana District confirmed the attack, revealing that the bandits stormed the village at about 1:00 a.m Friday night with the intention of kidnapping a commercial bus driver.

Sambo added that their bid to go away with their target failed, though in the process killed one person and injured three others who were receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Futuk

According to the resident, the bandits scared residents away by shooting sporadically. But the villagers stood resilient forcing the bandits to flee into the nearby hills and bushes.

Another resident, Usman Bawa said: “I was sleeping when I heard shouts and later sounds of bullets. Initially, I thought that they were cattle thieves who had invaded the community because on two previous occasions, they had stolen our cows.

“I tried to come out. But my wife held me back. I managed to free myself from her, came out and joined other villagers. Together we faced the bandits. They were shooting at us but we were going after them until they ran into the nearby hills and bushes.”

“We did not allow them to take anyone away. But we lost one Umar, a gentleman and hardworking resident of the community. They have disterbilised us but we will not allow them to take anybody here again, enough is enough.”

The villagers therefore urged the state government “to come to their aid. The bandits have areas of hiding within the hills and forest that surround the village.”