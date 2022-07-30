  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

Nigeria-eligible Wonderkid Joins Onyeka at Brentford

English Premier League side Brentford have confirmed the signing of Nigeria-eligible forward Michael Olakigbe on a four-year deal.

Olakigbe was brilliant at Fulham last season, registering eleven goals and three assists in 22 Under-18 Premier League games.

The witty and pacy right-winger was one of the standout performers for Fulham U-18, helping them to a sixth-place finish in the league.

His performance prompted last season’s Premier League new boys Brentford to swoop in for him.

The Bees announced the arrival of the 18-year-old wunderkind via their website. Olakigbe joins for an undisclosed fee, in a four-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

Olakigbe will join the junior team, but he could get the opportunity to play alongside Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka in the senior team if he impresses Bees boss Thomas Frank.

Olakigbe is born to Nigerian parents, but he has spent his entire life in England. He currently features for the English youth teams, but he can still change allegiances to Nigeria as per FIFA rules.

