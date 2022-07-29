Network International, Infobip to Offer WhatsApp for Business, Banking Services Across Africa

Foremost digital payment solutions provider, Network International has said it will bring WhatsApp for business and banking services to financial institutions across Africa through a partnership with Infobip.

Infobip, which is a full-stack cloud communications company is one of the world’s largest providers of A2P SMS services and will support Network International in its commitment to financial inclusion across Africa.

The company in a statement said in addition to helping financial institutions reach their customers through a familiar and reliable channel, the agreement between both firms will help financial institutions deliver world-class support and seamless services in a personal, timely, and reliable manner. For individuals this means people can access their money securely and quickly, as well as utilising the latest chatbot technology to help empower customers to take control of their finances.

“Collaboration with global cloud communication service provider Infobip enables banks to use globally-trusted WhatsApp platform to communicate and engage with customers 24/7 using the latest technology”

Commenting on the deal, Network International Group Managing Director – Processing, Hany Fekry said, “We are delighted to introduce WhatsApp banking across Africa with Infobip. Helping financial institutions reach customers through a secure and familiar app is in line with our goal to increase and improve digital banking services across the continent to improve financial inclusion.”

Regional Head of Partnerships Sales, Infobip, Hana Bilbeisi, said, “We are delighted to have joined forces with Network International. Empowering individuals and communities through technology and communication is one of our key values at Infobip. By integrating WhatsApp Business API, Network International customers can now access crucial information anytime, anywhere.”

The statement further said that Network International has worked closely with governments and financial institutions in Africa to promote financial inclusion, helping to drive digitisation through innovative products and collaborations such as this one.

Earlier this year Network International announced a 33% increase in year-on-year revenue for Q1 2022, and in 2021, Network International acquired DPO Group in a landmark deal for the African payments landscape.