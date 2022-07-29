Blueworld Cosmetics Unveils Nollywood Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe as New Brand Ambassador

Ugo Aliogo

As part of desire to increase market penetration of its brand, Blueworld Cosmetics Ltd. has unveiled a popular Nollywood Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe as its new brand ambassador for its premium products known as G7 Gold Exclusive Body Whitening Milk.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Blueworld Cosmetics Ltd., Ikenna Ekeagu, said the focus of the event was the formal signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the company and Orjiekwe.

He also stated that the premium product G7 Gold Exclusive Body Whitening Milk. is a whitening body milk, noting that as a company, their products are locally manufactured.

He noted that they chose the brand ambassador, because over time she has identified with the product. Hence, her skin colour. Also for her active social media presence, which he noted are strong indicators for the company in its selection for a face for the product.

“When I saw her on social media, her skin colour was in line with what we wanted, and since she has identified with our product, So, I checked her instagram handle and I realised that she has the followership that I wanted to promote the brand. So, we discussed and agreed if the company would be able to secure an ambassadorship deal with her,” he said.

Ekeagu revealed that the partnership is 12 months agreement and the target for the brand ambassador is for her to use her instagram page to promote the G7 Gold premium products, adding that on their part, the company would use their platform to push the product in order to create the needed awareness for the product.

According to him, “It is a new product that came into town that we need to create visibility and full awareness for. G7 Exclusive Body Whitening Milk is made up of a lot of ingredients, such as to whiten the skin, beautify the skin, even tone and protect the skin.

“Among all other cosmetics product in the market, our products stands out and very exceptional. G7 Gold comes with a couple of beauty ranges for now. G7 Gold Liquid Bath, it has variant of Gold & Carrot. G7 Gold Serum and G7 Exclusive Body Whitening Milk with a variant of Gold, Carrot & papaya.

“G7 Gold has been in the market for two, three years, and it is doing well. Even in Ghana, Cameroun and here at home in Nigeria. But because we need more popularity, we need more visibility to be able to capture the local market. That is the reason why we are engaging the service of a brand ambassador today.

“We want the brand ambassador (Mimi Orjiekwe) to use her social media platform to create visible awareness. For us, visibility is more important especially on the social media space, on our part, we will market the product nationwide because we have our branches spread across the country and beyond.

“The product is already visible in the market. However, Mimi is coming as an ambassador to also give it the needed push to catalyse sales. The product is everywhere in the supermarket and cosmetics shops all over the country today.

Blueworld Cosmetics Ltd. is a cosmetics and beauty products manufacturer which have been in the business of natural skin care products for a couple of years.

With their facility being NAFDAC registered to ensure their clients are getting the highest-quality products, down to the last ingredient, they believe that true beauty is when quality meets confidence.

Their production range covers Lotion, Soaps, Organic Soaps, Jelly, Skin and Beauty Care Products.