ANAN President Tasks Professionals on Legitimate, Alternative Sources of Income

The National President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, (ANAN) Rev. Canon Benjamin Osisioma, has urged members of the association and professionals across the country to make adequate arrangement for diverse streams of income.

This, he said, would enhance social security, bring about improved standard of living especially with the precarious economic situation in the country.

Prof. Osisioma spoke at a seminar organised by the Abuja chapter of the association as part of activities marking the ANAN Week 2022.

Osisioma, who was represented

by the Deputy CEO (Education) of ANAN, Rahman Bello, said a lot of entrepreneurship opportunities are available in the country but expressed regret that among other things, a lot of persons were held back by fear of uncertainty to delve into the entrepreneurship world.

With the theme, “Sustaining The Accounting Legacy Through Social Security And Inclusive Governance: A Panacea For Sustainable Development” the ANAN President cautioned against sharp practices and unethical conducts, urging accountants to preserve the dignity of the profession at all times.

He commended the Abuja, FCT 1 branch of the association for putting in place such gathering which he said will also arm individuals with the prerequisite knowledge to make informed social security decisions and maximize available resources.

Speaking on the topic, “Distributive Trade as Alternative Business for National Accountants” the Abuja/North Central Sales Representative of BUA Cement, Dr. Ali Abubakar, said discipline, focus and strategic planning were critical to the success of every entrepreneur.

According to him, the growing demands on families’ meager income had made it necessary for accountants and other professionals across Nigeria to pursue decent and legitimate alternatives to avoid possible social security concerns.

The host and chairman ANAN Abuja FCT 1, Mr. Wahab Omoniyi, underlined that the theme of the ANAN Week 2022 was carefully selected in line with social investment drive of the branch.

He noted that beyond the corporate social responsibility of the branch which targets external publics, the in-house seminar becomes opportunity for members to learn steps to increase their income.

“We may not necessarily have cash to dole out to our members but we are looking at building their capacity so that in whatever they do they can leverage on their little resources upscale their economic prowess.

“One of the sub-themes also centered on cyber crime. The aim is to ensure they don’t lose their money to desperate scams on the internet space” he said.

The Director-General, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, Prof. Samson Duna, who chaired an award dinner to recognise eminent personalities and organisations, who have been part of the branch’s success story called for a continued collaboration to raise the bar of accounting profession higher within the FCT and beyond.

He noted that a healthy accounting system is germane to economic growth and national development, appealing to accountants to resist the temptation of cutting corners for personal gains but make ethics their watch word.

Among those honoured include, Auditor General for the Federation, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, the Executive Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS Muhammad Nami, DG/CEO NBRRI, Prof. Samson Duna among others.