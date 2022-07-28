Jandor Defends Choice of Akindele as Running Mate

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie



Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Olajide Adediran, has explained that, his choice of a Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as his running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state, saying he believed in her capacity.

Adediran, who spoke yesterday on ARISE NEWS, said he believed in the abilities of the younger generation and the female gender to rule over the affairs of the Lagos State in order to bring fresh and workable ideas that would move the state forward.

“I am 44 years old and Funke Akindele is also 44 years old and our youthful age is ideal to run a state like Lagos. Funke Akindele is qualified to be the Deputy Governor of Lagos State if elected. She is a woman, who is well-schooled and law graduate from the University of Lagos.

“She has also done exceedingly well in her chosen career as a professional. She is currently an employer of labour, paying salaries to those in her employment and contributing towards the growth of the Nigerian economy,” Adediran said.

Asked whether PDP was in support of the choice of his running mate, who was relatively new to the party, Adediran said, PDP as a party, had given its full consent to the ticket and assured the Lagos PDP members of increasing the votes of PDP to win the next election.

“Funke Akindele and myself will use our popularity to win more people and more votes for Lagos State PDP in the general election and in the presidential election,” Adediran further said.

He however, accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of increasing the state debt burden within few months, from the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, to N276 billion, bringing the total debt burden of the state to N780 billion in one year.

He said Lagos State projected N60 billion for internally generated revenue (IGR) in the same year, but managed to generate N45 billion, yet, Lagos State does not have street lights, no good roads and has very poor basic infrastructure.

“Lagos alone has over two million out-of-school children, and Lagos government, has approved over 5,000 out of 18,500 private schools in the state, yet, the state cannot enter into partnership with some private schools to absorb the growing number of out-of-school children.

“The current Lagos State government is careless about the education and welfare of the people and has not done anything meaningful for the state in the last three and a half years,” Adediran said.

Asked why his election campaign posters have not been flying in Lagos State like that of other contestants from other political parties, Adediran alleged that the Lagos State government was frustrating his campaign efforts and had stopped PDP campaigners from pasting posters across the state.

He, however, said he was going to challenge it and had started making the moves.