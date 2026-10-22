Court Orders Speedy Trial of 5 Suspected Kidnappers of NYSC Members, Suspects to Remain in DSS Custody

A high Court of Imo State, on Thursday, ordered the speedy trial of five persons accused of kidnapping 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members on Independence Day.

The court set aside four days, starting from 27th October, to the 30th of the month for continuation of the trial,

urging prosecution and defence counsel to cooperate with the court to ensure judgment is delivered before January 2027.

Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Orafu, made the appeal during proceedings in the cases involving three defendants accused of abducting prospective NYSC members and two others facing charges over a separate kidnapping case.

During the hearing, an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ikem Emmanuel, testified on the investigation that led to the arrest of the three defendants in the NYSC-related case.

He told the court that the investigation involved intelligence gathering, data analysis, record checks, interviews and statements obtained from the defendants, victims and witnesses.

He stated that an identification parade was conducted, during which victims and witnesses identified the defendants as members of the criminal gang that kidnapped them.

The officer further told the court that one of the defendants, Usman Aliyu, admitted in his statement to participating in the operation and allegedly disclosed that 11 persons were involved.

The investigator maintained that the defendants’ statements were obtained in the presence of their legal representatives and DSS legal officers.

In a related proceeding involving two other defendants, the DSS officer also gave evidence on the investigation, stating that their statements were taken in the presence of their lawyers and DSS legal officers.

Following the proceedings, Justice Orafu adjourned the cases to October 27, 28, 29 and 30 for continuation of hearing, and ordered that the five defendants remain in the custody of the DSS.