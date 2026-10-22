  • Thursday, 22nd October, 2026

Ebola: FG Directs Information Agencies to Intensify Enlightenment 

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has directed agencies under his ministry to intensify public education on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

According to a statement issued by the minister’s Media Aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, the agencies include the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Others are the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had confirmed a case of Ebola  involving a woman who recently travelled to Abuja from Uganda.

The woman is in isolation and receiving treatment, while health authorities have identified her contacts and are monitoring them.

The minister said: “The Federal Government is taking every necessary step to contain this case and protect Nigerians. Accurate and timely information is one of our strongest defences.

“Our agencies must reach every community, in every language, with clear facts on how Ebola spreads, how to protect ourselves and where to report suspected cases.”

Idris directed the agencies to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to ensure all public information is verified and evidence-based.

He also tasked the NOA with deploying its nationwide offices for grassroots sensitisation, in collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, community groups and the media.

The minister urged Nigerians to remain calm, rely on official information and avoid spreading unverified claims on social media.

He advised members of the public to report suspected cases immediately by calling the NCDC’s toll-free, 24-hour emergency line on 6232. (NAN)

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