Daily Needs @50: Nigerians Not Proud of Locally Sourced Pharmaceuticals – Says NAFDAC

Rebecca Ejifoma

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that Nigerians are more proud of imported pharmaceuticals than homemade.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojosola Adeyeye, said this at the 50th Manufacturing Anniversary Dinner of Daily Need Industries Limited which held in Lagos.

“We knew what we went through during that pandemic. That is why the whole efforts by companies like Daily-Need in times like that are highly appreciated,” Adeyeye expressed.

Hence, she commended pharmaceutical companies in the country for their fair share of experiences during the pandemic.

The DG recounted: “During the pandemic, the companies had to ensure that the needs and expectations of the customers were met.

“And companies will reposition optimally. I want to say thank you again to pharmaceutical manufacturers for what they went through during the pandemic.”

According to the NAFDAC boss, “I am very proud of the pharmaceutical industries,” adding that they challenged them and many pharmaceutical companies in the country rose to the occasion, increased improvement. “NAFDAC has witnessed this.”

As Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer, Daily Need Industries Ltd joined the golden jubilee club in grandeur. It also recognised and rewarded some deserving staff members for their unwavering resilience.

In his remark, the Group Managing Director, Daily-Need Industries, Mr Oluwatosin Jolayemi described the journey as interesting.

“It has been very interesting for us to do business in Nigeria for 50 years,” adding that they don’t see challenges as a discouragement but as opportunities for them to celebrate.

According to Jolayemi, the figures and volumes Daily Needs Industries sell from year to year have improved; hence, it is worthy of celebration.

While acknowledging the significance of the workforce, the GMD highlighted, “We are celebrating our staff because we see them as the greatest asset that we have. It’s enough to have machines and structures.

“But if you don’t have human capital, which is necessary for your machines to work and for you to achieve the purpose, objectives and vision you set for yourself.”

Despite the economic downturn, Jolayemi narrated that in the past few years, Daily Need staff have been very dedicated, tremendous and resilient.

While urging staff members and guests to draw inspiration from the survival of the manufacturing company, the GDM emphasised the need to tweak some of their success stories to this point.

With much glee and fulfilment, the Group Head of HR, Daily Needs Group, Uche Odanibe commended the firm for creating a conducive and enabling environment for employees to thrive.

She conceded that the staff is the major asset of any company, noting that without the staff, no amount or quality of technology would make it work.

She expressed: “Our staff are a part of the journey.” The head of HR recognised the staff members as a part of the success story.

Having spent 11 years at the firm, the Compliance Officer Daily Need, Wusu Michael heaved a deep sigh of excitement. “It has been great working here. I have had a lot of opportunities. I have served in four capacities in different departments.”

For Michael, he remains grateful to the leading manufacturing firm for helping him take home the bacon. “Daily Need has put food on my table for 11 years. My 11 years haven’t gone in vain. The welfare is good. The salary is good. And I am happy.”

As a leading manufacturing firm in pharmaceutical, food and personal daily products, the firm hopes to be a brand producing premium daily need brands with premium quality of its product, integrity and transparency.