CBN Commends Remita for Pioneering Usage of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commended Remita, Nigeria’s leading Fintech platform, for pioneering the usage of eNaira for payment transactions.

The Remita eNaira initiative is the outcome of the CBN’s efforts to collaborate with leading fintech and banks to ensure that the benefits of Nigeria’s digital currency are speedily realised.

Speaking at the 286th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele acknowledged that efforts were ongoing to promote the adoption of Nigeria’s digital currency.

He went on to commend Remita for its pioneering role in promoting the use of eNaira for everyday use by citizens and businesses.

Speaking at the event, He said: “Today, I am aware that people can use our eNaira on Remita.net to make purchases. You can pay for your DSTV subscriptions using eNaira, you can pay government bills, you can buy airtime and you can conduct a whole lot of transactions, using our eNaira.”

Remita is the first fintech company in Nigeria to provide multiple use cases for the eNaira as it allows users make and receive payments for diverse services and products.

With a wide footprint in providing utilities vending and payment services to thousands of SMEs, private and public sector organisations, Remita has the potential to provide a major boost for the use of the digital Naira in Nigeria and beyond.

