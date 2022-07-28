ATAP Alumni Condemn Students’Violent Protest, Call for Investigation





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The alumni of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi, Bauchi State, have condemned in strong terms the incidences of uncoordinated protest staged by the students of the institution, which caused serious destruction of property within and outside the school premises.

The alumni in a statement read by Abdulhamid Yusuf Gital yesterday stated that: “We came to an understanding that the protest happened in response to the imposed decision of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to embark on a warning strike, an action which came at a close hours to the commencement of the second semester examination.”

According to the old students’ association, the decision was believed to be a divergence of the management of the institution led by the Rector, as putatively stressing that the development has been the reason that stirred the unfortunate reaction of the students.

The alumni association declared that undoubtedly, the action must be condemned in strong terms, “because the manner in which the adamant protesters comported themselves was out of the boundaries of learned and responsible people.

“We know well how students express their grievances in the face of any academic difficulties in Nigerian institutions of learning. You will believe that this isn’t the first strike in ATapoly, but there is none in the record of such unholy conduct of the students; why is this barbaric act taking the normal attitude of students now.”

It added that: “The manifest of hoodlums displayed in the protest has posed serious question about the genuinely of the identities of the so-called students, and for that, we call on the management to initiate a high stake investigation panel to ascertain the genuinely of it students involved in the protest and know their justification for the protest.

“Nevertheless, in our conscious effort, we have great concern, loyal and law-abiding students who of course fell victims of the school management circumstances, therefore, we urge the state government to do the needful as a responsible government whose priority to educational development is unmatched and uncontested judging from the commitment budget allocated to the sector.”

It added that: “More reason for her unwavering commitment to education could be seen in a circular sent and made available to the media by the state Commissioner of Education which called for the immediate submission of necessary documents to the effect of implementation of the tertiary institutions teachers’ promotion.

“The step taken in that direction was commendable. So the government should hasten the process to implement the new salary scale for the promoted lecturers and non- academic staff of all state tertiary institutions.”

The Alumni then stated that: “For a progressive minded people, remedy for the damages should be proffered by the college management, and also, the government must stand high in stake to the dialogue with ASUP, initiate policies to forestall future occurrence of any kind of protest.”