2023: PDP Will Provide Effective Leadership in Kwara, Says Deputy Gov Candidate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, has advised the people of the state to come out enmass and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in order to elect credible leaders during the next elections.

He, therefore, said the PDP, if voted to power in 2023 in the state, would provide effective governance that would take the state to a greater height.

Makanjuola, a two term House of Representatives member representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti federal constituency in the National Assembly, made the disclosure in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area while addressing the members and leaders of the National Association of Automobile Technician Association (NATA) at their zonal meeting in Omu-Aran.

He said the essence of the PVC is a major factor to correct the bad governance in the state.

The politician stated that: “The people of the state are yearning for good governance this time around.

“The only way to effect this is for everyone to come out irrespective of their societies and associations to obtain their voters cards.

Makanjuola added that the PDP in the state is committed to providing effective and result oriented leadership in 2023 so as to move the state forward.

He urged the members of the NATA to get prepared for the 2023 elections and should turn out enmass for PDP.

The deputy governorship candidate also reminded them on the need to get their PVCs as INEC registration exercise will close on July 31.

While, responding, the Chairman of NATA, Irepodun Local Government Area chapter, Alhaji Mustapha Musefiu Olawale, extoled the leadership skills of the PDP deputy governorship candidate since his debut in politics.

Olawale said the development has led to the good performances of the former federal lawmaker while he was in the House of Representatives.

He noted that the style of politics and humility per excellence of Makanjuola had turned the Kwara South senatorial district into the area of recognition in the past few years through the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

Olawale, therefore, assured the former federal lawmaker of their support in its commitment to bring new ideas that would advance the socio well-being of the state.