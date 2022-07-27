Lawmakers Proceed on 2-Month Vacation, to Resume Plenary September 20

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday adjourned plenary and proceeded on a two- month annual vacation.

The adjournment was sequel to a motion for the lawmakers to proceed on the vacation till September 20th, moved by the House Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, and seconded by Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Seconding the adjournment, Elumelu advised his colleagues to go back to their constituency if possible, as Abuja is longer safe.

He said, “I want to beg members, Abuja is no longer safe, please, if possible, go back to your constituency. The place is so insecure…”

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase who presided over the plenary session chided the minority leader for his statement, saying that no one should play politics with security, as it is everybody’s business.

He expressed optimism that Abuja and every part of the nation will be secure soon.

Wase said, “colleagues, I want to beg of us that we all need to come together, work together and think in a manner that we can work together to sort our issues. I believe the minority leader, maybe was putting some jokes but I do not believe that it was a joke on the security in the lives and property of the people and by the grace of God Abuja is going to be secured.

“I do not think we should scare investors who are coming into the country, I do not believe that we should scare people who could come to add value to us. It has not gotten to the level to say that it is not safe.”