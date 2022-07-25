Expert Calls for Enforcement of Mandatory Human Rights Disclosure in Key Sectors

Emma Okonji

United Nations Independent Expert and African member of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, has called for the mandatory non-financial reporting on human rights performance of business enterprises, as an essential requirement for addressing adverse environmental, social and governance impacts of business operations on human rights across Africa.

Olawuyi who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the recommendation during a courtesy visit to the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (NHRC) recently in Abuja, where he was warmly received by the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu SAN) as well as key members of the Nigerian business and human rights community.

Olawuyi was recently appointed by the President of the UN Human Rights Council as Africa’s representative on the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, a position most recently occupied by former Attorney General of Kenya, Mr. Githu Muigai.

The Group has the mandate to promote the effective and comprehensive dissemination and implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights through country visits, capacity building and dialogue with governments and all relevant actors, especially business enterprises.

While commending the NHRC for its innovative programs and efforts aimed at spearheading awareness and empowerment on business and human rights in Nigeria, Olawuyi said the courtesy visit to the NHRC, his very first visit since appointed to the Working Group, was a clear statement on how much the global community expects from Nigeria in terms of pioneering legal innovations that will advance the business and human rights agenda.

He pledged to work collaboratively with the NHRC to advance the important work of deepening a culture of human rights in business activities and investments in Nigeria and across Africa.

He also emphasised that implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, will require more targeted efforts to monitor and track the level of compliance by business enterprises in key sectors.

In response, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, congratulated Olawuyi on his well-deserved appointment and emphasised the Commission’s readiness and commitment to collaborate with the working group in accelerating the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary assured Olawuyi of the NHRC’s support in fulfilling his important mandate as Africa’s representative on the working group.