  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Danbatta Elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering

Business | 39 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has been elected into the Governing Council of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), a step which signposts his outstanding role in the development of engineering profession in the country.

The Council of NAE is the highest decision-making body of the Academy. The Council oversees the country’s highest professional bodies in science, technology and engineering. Notice of the election,  conveyed by Honorary Secretary of the Academy, Christy Adelowo, indicated that Danbatta, and other council members will serve for two years.

Danbatta, a professor of telecommunications engineering with several decades of experience in academia and professional practice, was inducted a Fellow of NAE on June 21, 2018, during the Annual Lecture and Investiture of 10th President of the Academy.

Responding to the election, the Danbatta expressed appreciation to the Council for considering him worthy to serve the profession in another capacity. “The Council can count on my intellectual and moral support towards the achievement of the overall objectives of the Academy,” Danbatta said.

Danbatta’s contributions to the engineering profession has been eloquently attested to, with a number of public lectures, including one at the Academy on November 9, 2016, titled ‘The National Broadband Plan as Catalyst for Social and Economic Transformation: The NCC Mandate.’ 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.