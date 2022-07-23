US, W’Bank Pledge Support for Military Health System

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The United States and Work Bank have pledged to support the federal government’s review of the military health delivery system as part of the reform of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

As part of the reform agenda, the federal government is working towards the establishment of a world class military hospital patterned after the Walter Reed Military Hospital in the United States.

The Walter Reed Army Medical Centre (WRAMC) – known as Walter Reed General Hospital (WRGH) until 1951 – was the U.S. Army’s flagship medical center from 1909 to 2011.

Located on 113 acres in the District of Columbia, it served more than 150,000 active and retired personnel from all branches of the military.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Reforming Military Health System in Nigeria’, attended by military service chiefs, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said her country would provide support for the military health system.

She said it was an important undertaking for Nigeria.

“It is an incredibly important undertaking for Nigeria. It is important for the military men to have a comprehensive health system. Anything United States can do, let us know. We stand by you,” he said.

The World Bank Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, said the institution was committed to universal health coverage.

“Without reforms, we cannot build back better,” he said, while pledging support for the reform project.

In his remarks, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said the federal government was committed to military health system reforms.

“This workshop is coming at a time when we are witnessing a suboptimal performance of the Armed Forces health system. The health system is bedeviled with numerous challenges necessitating the need to engage a consultant to carry out a comprehensive Needs Assessment of the Armed Forces Health System.

“The essence is to review the state of our facilities, dearth in medical personnel, inadequate equipment and parallel healthcare delivery services with a view to upgrading our facilities, recruiting more personnel and to boost the morale of our Armed Forces and civilians alike,” he said.

“We have made a lot of progress and I’m glad to inform you that the ministry embarked on several stakeholder engagements and secured commitments from developmental partners who have pledged to support us. It is gratifying to note that you have all demonstrated that commitment today through your participation in this workshop.

“My vision is to put in place mechanisms that will lead to the establishment of a world class military hospital akin to Walter Reed Military Hospital in the USA that will successfully manage officers and soldiers injured in battle as well as provide serving personnel, veterans, their families and indeed Nigerians quality healthcare services,” he said.

The minister solicited the support of stakeholders to set the project in motion.

“Though I know accomplishing this during our time in the ministry may be difficult, we look forward to being beneficiaries of this noble venture in the nearest future. We therefore need a coordinated and unified Armed Forces Healthcare delivery system to tackle our enormous challenges. The consequences of an uncoordinated system are grave,” he warned.

Making a presentation on the health system reforms, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, who said Nigeria had provided 160 hectares of land for the military facility, said government envisaged reforms patterned after the United States military and anchored on operational efficiency, enhanced workforce, improved care standards and coordination.