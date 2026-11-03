115 Support Groups Back Mutfwang As APC Begins 2027 Campaign

Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has formally launched the APC’s 2027 campaign machinery, expressing confidence that his administration’s achievements and ongoing development programmes will secure renewed mandates for President Bola Tinubu and APC candidates across the state.

Inaugurating the campaign council on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Government House, Rayfield, Jos, Mutfwang charged members to pursue a disciplined, peaceful and issue-based campaign anchored on performance, grassroots mobilisation and the collective development of Plateau State.

The campaign will seek the re-election of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Mutfwang and Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, alongside APC candidates for the National and State Assemblies.

Mutfwang expressed appreciation to Plateau residents for their support, acknowledging the challenges confronting the state while insisting that his administration had recorded progress that deserved consolidation.

He described governance as a continuous process requiring consistency, saying no administration could complete every development project within a single term.

“There is no government that ends everything. Every government is a relay. Our duty is not to make others look bad; it is to see how we can collectively make Plateau State look better,” he said.

On security, the Governor acknowledged the challenges facing the state but disclosed fresh measures to strengthen protection in vulnerable communities. These include plans to deploy at least 800 trained forest guards and commission another batch of retrained Operation Rainbow personnel.

He also revealed that efforts were underway to facilitate the safe return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral communities, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to restoring peace.

Defending the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration, Mutfwang urged Nigerians to consider the difficult fiscal and structural conditions inherited by the Federal Government in 2023. He cited improvements in foreign reserves and fuel availability as signs of progress.



The Governor also highlighted interventions by his administration to cushion economic hardship in Plateau, including the Tin City Metro buses, revival of metropolitan rail services, a 50 per cent reduction in tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions and a 300 per cent increase in student allowances.

He further acknowledged the benefits of federal student loan and scholarship programmes for Plateau indigenes pursuing higher education.

On party organisation, Mutfwang urged APC stakeholders to put aside internal differences and concentrate on building a formidable grassroots structure, stressing that electoral victories were secured at polling units rather than political gatherings in Jos.

The Director-General of the Mutfwang/Piyo 2027 Governorship Campaign Council, Sir Joseph Ari, pledged a disciplined and coordinated campaign, disclosing that 115 support groups had already expressed interest in the political project.

He also cited expressions of solidarity from traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths and other organised groups, describing inclusive mobilisation and peaceful coexistence as essential to the campaign’s success.

Ari commended the Governor’s “Time Is Now” policy direction, promising that the campaign would focus on verifiable achievements, constructive engagement and development priorities.

Plateau APC Chairman Rufus Bature described the inauguration as an important step towards building a coordinated campaign structure, urging members to demonstrate commitment, loyalty and accountability across their respective constituencies.

The campaign council also called on party supporters and residents to turn out for the scheduled November 14 visit of President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda and other party leaders.

With security, education, transportation and economic welfare featuring prominently in its message, the APC campaign leadership says it intends to make continuity and consolidation the central arguments for its 2027 electoral bid.