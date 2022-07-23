Trophy Stout Takes ‘Black Party’ to Lagos, Abuja

By Omolabake Fasogbon…

Indigenous beer brand, Trophy Stout has announced that it will be launching ‘ Black Parties’ in Lagos and Abuja, as part of its ‘No DNA Needed’ campaign.

The theme for the Black Parties according to the organisation is ‘Future of Black’.

Trophy ‘No DNA Needed’ campaign which was launched recently aimed to celebrate exceptional leadership and originality traits in Nigerians and Africans at large.

Marketing Director of International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained that the Black Party, which will hit Lagos and Abuja soon, is an extension of the recently launched campaign.

She said, “The campaign is built on the ideology of ‘The Originals’. This ideology rides on the platform that, like Trophy Stout, there are born rulers in Nigeria and Africa who walk their paths by creating and innovating in their fields and become leaders despite the hardship and challenges of a third-world country.

“The rulers still triumph and compete with innovators in first world countries and beat them at their game. The campaign is directed at Nigerian inventors who are originals in their sphere of business and pass on their leadership from one generation to the other.”

She added that the campaign theme resonates with the attribute of a typical African.

“Often times we are asked why we chose the name ‘No DNA Needed, Originally Black’. It is an inborn attribute of Africans to be natural leaders. Leadership is taken very seriously in Africa and this is taught to the child from birth to adulthood. The typical Nigerian believes he or she is capable of anything they want to do. They never have to prove their identity and do not need a DNA test to identify themselves anywhere they go.”

Marketing Manager of Trophy Stout, Bamise Oyebami added, “We do not just sell brands, we sell movements, these movements assist in building on our cultural heritage and affirm our love for who we are”.