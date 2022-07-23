Gunmen Kidnap 25-Year-Old Pregnant Woman in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





A 25-year-old pregnant woman, Rahila Da’u, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen who stormed her home in Gibob, a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The state command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident, saying that when the incident was reported to the Bogoro Police Division, the DPO was directed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, to do everything possible to rescue the victim.

Recall that this incident is coming barely three days after kidnappers invaded the country home of former Governor of Bauchi State, Ahmed Adamu Muazu in Boto killing one of his relatives.

THISDAY checks revealed that on the 18th of July 2023, the gunmen whose number cannot be ascertained yet, stormed her home in Gibob a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State bordering Plateau State.

It was learnt from a very reliable source from the area that a gang of unidentified gunmen suspected to be Fulani invaded Gibob which is a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA and kidnapped Rahila, took her away to an undisclosed location.

The source who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY that, “The gunmen were said to be wielding AK-47 rifles, machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the settlement shooting sporadically within the family compound of Alhaji Da’u Bello aged about 70 years a Fulani by tribe, and abducted his daughter Rahils Da’u aged about 25 years.”

He revealed that the kidnappers inflicted varying degree of injuries on the victims and a fracture on the left leg of Alhaji Bello before they took away his daughter.

“Alhaji Bello Dau was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later referred to Orthopedic hospital in Kano for specialist attention considering the level of the fracture which was a serious one and must be attended to by specialists,” he said

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors have not been able to establish contact with members of the family and opened line of negotiation by making demand for ransom leaving the family in total confusion considering her state of pregnancy while the father is critically ill at the hospital.

The PPRO added that the Police Personnel led by the DPO have visited the scene where they recovered some five empty shells of bullets fired by the kidnappers whose number he said could not yet be ascertained.

He assured that police personnel are on top of the situation in ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt as the police has since launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to rescue Rahila Dau and apprehend the victims.

It was however learnt that the village is far away into the bush as it lies at the border of Plateau State while accessing it is very difficult due to the terrain couple with the fact that it is now raining season.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Hon. Iliya Habila, had on Tuesday called on traditional rulers and community leaders in the area to be more watchful and strengthen their local security networks to curtail influx of strangers into their domains to avoid future occurrences of kidnapping and other crimes.

“We have had three kidnapping incidences which have direct or indirect link with border communities, hence there is need for our people to be more watchful,” the chairman warned. According to him, “recent happenings show that we must tighten our local security network in our communities, be more vigilant whether in the farms, churches and mosques, markets, social gatherings and other gatherings. You recall