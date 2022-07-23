Alleged N109bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris, Court Orders Remand in Kuje

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice J. O. Adeyemi-Ajayi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday ordered the remand of former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and two others in the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja, pending the hearing and determination of their bail applications in an alleged fraud and corruption trial.



Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi, made the order shortly after the defendants were arraigned before his court, on charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had filed a 14-count charge against Idris, Godfrey Akindele, Mohammed Usman and a firm, Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.



They were accused of fraudulently diverting about N109 billion public funds.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the prosecution, led by Rotimi Jacobs, asked that the defendants be remanded in custody pending the commencement of their trial.



However, counsel to the defendants informed the court of the bail application he filed on behalf of the defendants, arguing that the bail would enable the defendants to prepare adequately for their trial.



In a short ruling, Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi, adjourned till July 27 for the hearing of the bail applications.

Part of the charge against the defendants read: “That you, Ahmed Idris between February and December, 2021 at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, being a public servant by virtue of your position as the Accountant General of the Federation accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification in the aggregate sum of N15,136,221,921.46 which sum was converted to the United States Dollars by the said Olusegun Akindele and which sum did not form part of your lawful remuneration but as a motive for accelerating the payment of 13% derivation to the nine (9) oil producing States in the Federation, through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same section



“That you, Ahmed Idris, while being the Accountant General of the Federation, and Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, while being the Technical Assistant to the Accountant General of the Federation between February and November, 2021, at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in such capacity, entrusted with certain property, to wit: N84,390,000,000 committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly received the said sum from the Federal Government of Nigeria through Godfrey Olusegun Akindele trading under the name and style of Olusegun Akindele & Co., and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.”

The former Accountant General was arrested in May this year in Kano after he failed to honour EFCC’s invitations over an allegation of N80 billion fraud.