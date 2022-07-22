Nigeria Shippers Council Launches Operational Manual for Inland Dry Port

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has launched its operational manual for inland dry ports to promote efficient transportation, enhance efficiency at the ports and engender trade facilitation.

Speaking at the official launch in Kano yesterday, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the council, Emmanuel L. Jime, said the manual was produced to articulate the step-by-step procedures for receiving, storing, handling and delivery of cargoes as well as highlighting the operations, the responsibilities of agencies and timelines for discharging such tasks.

According to Jime, “Specifically, the manual describes functions and activities of the dry ports; specifies layout design; outlines the activities that are to be performed at the dry port, laying down the sequence of operations; addresses dry port operations procedures as it relates to export and import activities; aligns dry port operations to international best practices, and ensures standard quality control in dry port operations.”

He said the operational manual would also be launched in Port-Harcourt and Lagos at later dates to bring stakeholders in other regions in the country on board the reform, adding that immediately the process is concluded, the operators and regulators would be compelled to abide with the operational processes as contained in the manual.

Represented by Phillip Eduwa, the council director of Inland Transport, Jime noted that while the manual is based on the international best practices, it has been adapted to local context, and since each dry port would have its own specialties, organisational implementation, lay-out constraints and services offered, aspects of it that relates to these will be amended in a case-by-case basis.

On his part, the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Ewache Victor, harped on the significance of the manual, and urged all stakeholders in the sector to ensure full implementation of the operational manual as a workable policy document that will drive the operations of the inland dry ports in Nigeria.

Also, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Ibrahim Mukhtar, expressed optimism that when the Dala Dry Inland Port in Kano is inaugurated later this year, it will bring more employment opportunities not only to the Kano people but also to the people across the country, especially the northern states and boost the internally generated revenue of the state.