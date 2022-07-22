Made-In-Nigeria Show Comes Live on Stage in Lokoja Saturday





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Dike Chukwumerije’s Made-in-Nigeria (MIN) Show has been scheduled to be staged in Lokoja, the confluence city, on Saturday.

The General Manager, Simply Poetry Limited, Mr. Moses Paul, said yesterday that the MIN show was a production of Simply Poetry Limited.

Paul explained that MIN is a spoken word theatre production by Nigeria’s foremost performance poet, Mr. Dike Chukwumerije, which is put together to examine 108 years of Nigerian history within 120 minutes.

He added that the production was infused with different art forms such as dance, drama, music with spoken word to bring together a beautiful piece that reminds us of the deep bond we share as Nigerians and the need for unity and good governance in the country.

According to him, the show would use poetry, dance, theater and music to take the audience on a breath-taking 120 minutes journey through a 108-year history of Nigeria as a nation.

”Over the past six years, the Made-In-Nigeria Show has been staged more than 30 times across the length and breadth of Nigeria; from Abuja to Lagos, and Maiduguri to Bonny Island and Kaduna to Enugu, Jos to Benin City, Makurdi to Ile-Ife, Yola to Umuahia, Ibadan to Kano to Niger to Gombe to Taraba, as well as in six Nigerian Universities!

”It has been well received in every location staged, as it continues to heighten our collective consciousness in our shared history as a Nation.

”It also rekindled a sense of hope and faith in our country. Its vivid and socially conscious rendition of the ups and downs of our 108-year national history is reminiscent of Herbert Ogunde’s travelling troupe of the 50’s, which reflected the political and social realities of that period,” he said.

Paul noted that the MIN show was staged in Ibadan on January 29; Kano on February 26; Owerri on March 26; Minna on April 22; Port-Harcourt on May 28;, Gombe on June 16; Jalingo on July 16; and now finally in Lokoja on July 23, 2022.

He, therefore, called on all the residents of Kogi State to take advantage of the stage event and be sure not to miss out on this one-of-a-kind production.

He added: ”If you are in Lokoja, join us with your friends and family this Saturday, July 23, at Reverton Hotel by 4p.m. for a great experience of a lifetime.

”Tickets for children are available for N1,000 and N2,000 for adults but if you have your PVC we give you a 50 per cent discount, so you pay N1000 too even as adult.”