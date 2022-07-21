Sustain Your Support to Enhance Healthy Living, WHO Tasks Niger Govt

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised the Niger state government to sustain its support for its programmes for the enhancement of healthy living by the people.

WHO gave the advice in Minna in an address at the Maternal and Health Week organised by the state government in partnership with Biomedical Pharmaceutical Limited and other agencies.

In the address delivered on behalf of the Niger State Coordinator Dr Alhassan Hamisu Dama by the Public Health Officer Mr. Abdullahi Sani Galadima, WHO said, “We want to plead with the entire public, citizens in Niger state and equally to the Niger state government to continue to give their best like they have always been doing in form of counterpart funding and in the form of human resources to support all the activities that would enhance good and healthy living in Niger state.”

Dama announced that WHO will soon embark on polio eradication activities in the state adding that training for the health officials that would handle the programme will commence this week .

He also disclosed that WHO had “varieties of routine immunisations starting from poliomyelitis vaccine, to measles vaccine, yellow fever, CSM and the last is Covid-19”, pointing out that: “We have it all in the state where we administer to all eligible individuals”.

The Regional Sales Manager (North) of Biomedical Nigeria Limited, which is partnering with the Niger state government on the deworming programme, Mr Adams Abdullahi Danjuma, disclosed that not less than 450,000 children of between 2 and 5 years of age as well as pregnant women would be dewormed throughout the country during the exercise.

Danjuma also disclosed that the firm would donate some consumeables to the government for distribution to families across the states.

The firm, he said, had carried out similar deworming exercise in Kwara and Oyo states as well as the the Federal Capital Territory, adding that the objective is to improve the lives of the people, especially children and pregnant women.

Wife of the state Governor, Dr Amina Sani Bello, flagged off the deworming campaign on Monday during which she solicited for the cooperation of major stakeholders for the success of the programme.

Dr. Bello gave an assurance that the state government would continue to sustain all its healthcare services programmes by partnering with reputable organisations to bring healthcare delivery services to the door steps of the average person in the state.

* Editor’s Note

This report has been updated. The errors in the first report are regretted.