JAMB Announces 2022/23 Admission Cut-off Marks

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), after a meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country, has pegged the cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session. The cut-off marks for universities is 140, polytechnics 100 and colleges of education-100.

The cut off marks were made known at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided over by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja .

JAMB’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off marks after deliberations by vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, said the implication was that every institution had the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220 but no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.

The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give 10per cent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.