Heritage Oil Appoints New CEO

Heritage Oil Limited (HOL) has announced the appointment of Adogbeji (Ado) Oseragbaje as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment became effective from July 14, 2022. According to a statement, Oseragbaje would also lead HOL’s Nigerian operations as Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited.

“Ado brings 25 years of global leadership experience in the oil and gas business and joins us from Baker Hughes where he was vice president covering sub-Saharan Africa. He has previously held senior positions, including at General Electric and Schlumberger, across the world,” it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of HOL, Michele Faissola, stated: “Ado brings a wealth of experience to the role that will be of huge benefit to the company and its stakeholders, particularly in Nigeria. We are delighted to appoint a person of Ado’s caliber as our new Chief Executive Officer.”

The new CEO holds a Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College London and a Diploma in Real-Time Oilfield Project Management from Heriot-Watt University Scotland.

Regarding his new appointment he said: “I am excited to join the Heritage team. The Company has a diverse portfolio, world class assets, the potential for future expansion and an ambition to join in addressing the dual challenge of energy security and sustainability. I think we are a great fit and I’m looking forward to this opportunity.

“Naeem – Atiq Sadiq, has now stepped down from his current role as Chief Executive Officer of HOL and HEOSL but will remain with the company for an interim period to facilitate a smooth handover to Ado.

“This is an exciting time for Heritage as we look forward to investing and growing our business,” continued Faissola, “I would also like to thank Naeem for nearly five years of service to the company and for agreeing to facilitate the handover.”