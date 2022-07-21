Financial Experts to Converge at Wealth Summit 2022

Sunday Ehigiator

No fewer than 5,000 participants, including top business and financial experts, are expected at this year’s edition of Wealth Summit, an annual event that provides attendees a chance to get inspired and maximize great opportunities in their various businesses.

According to the Summit’s Head, Organising Committee, Damilare Oshokoya, through a statement yesterday, the summit, an initiative of Pertinence Group, (a top-tier real estate firm, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria), is billed to take place at The Dome, KICC Mende, Maryland Lagos, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, by 11:00 prompt.

He said the summit will be serving as a kickstarter for a week-long celebration to mark the 10th year anniversary of the Pertinence Group.

“The Wealth Summit had previously hosted Akin Alabi, Ali Baba, and Debola Williams, among others; and will this year bring together business leaders and financial experts to speak on wealth creation and management, focusing on the theme, ‘The Real Money of Lagos’.”

Oshokoya said the summit attendance is free, and will also focus on opportunities to make suitable investments, while participants will also benefit from business mentorship from experts.

“The summit is free, but registration is compulsory. Wealth Summit is the flagship programme of the Pertinence Group. It is one of our empowerment pillars.

“The company is a people empowerment and enterprise development firm; and we want to ensure that we stay on that pillar, as we have done in the last 10 years,” said Oshokoya.

He added, “The Co-founders of the company thought it wise to bring in industry leaders with genuine stories to show how they moved from nothing to something.

“Wealth Summit was thus conceived as a platform for them to share their stories to inspire young people, the working class, and aspiring entrepreneurs, on ‘hacking’ their way to wealth.

“The summit has for three years brought the knowledge of prosperity and wealth to our community and nation, and we strongly believe this would eventually create more wealth and prosperity for the citizens and nation.”