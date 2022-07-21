  • Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

AAAN Holds 49th AGM/Congress

Latest | 2 days ago

Raheem Akingbolu

The 49th Annual General Meeting/Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies Nigeria (AAAN) began yesterday in Epe, Lagos State.

The two-day event is expected to be declared open by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, will deliver the keynote address on the topic “Digital Transformation in Communication”.

Guest speakers scheduled for the event include Mr. David Okeme, Executive Director, System Specs); Mr. Olu Akanmu, President/Co-CEO, Opay Nigeria; Mr. Adetayo Bamiduro, CEO/Co-founder, Max.ng; Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki Africa; and Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Google Country Manager.

A question-and-answer panel session will feature big names in the marketing communications industry such as Mr. Norden Thurston, Marketing Director, Seven Up; Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, Managing Director, TBWA and Mr. Jay Chukwuemeka, Partner, Imaginarium.

The second day is devoted to the induction and presentation of certificates to new members, presentation of the report of tenure by AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko; Agency business, formal adoption of the association’s new constitution, dissolution of the Executive Board, election and the awards/gala night.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.