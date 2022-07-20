Edo APC Chieftain Kidnapped, Police Hunt for Abductors

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugo Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, Godwin Aigbogun has been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

He was said to have been abducted while returning from his farm on Monday evening.

A chieftain of the APC in the area, who pleaded anonymity said he was informed of the kidnap by other political associates.

He said: “I was informed that the APC Chairman in Ugo Ward (9) of Orhionmwon Local Government Area was kidnapped on Monday evening while returning from his farm in our village, Ologbo-nugu by suspected Fulani herdsmen . The scene of crime is under the Iguelaba Police Division close to both Urhonigbe and Ugo Police Divisions.

In a statement by Deputy Public Relation Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, yesterday also confirmed the kidnap of the of the APC chieftain.

The statement read: “The Edo State Police Command, on 18/07/2022 at about 20:52hrs received a complaint from one Godwin Erhahon ‘M’ of Ologbo-unu village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, that his brother, One Godwin Aigbogun ‘M’ of same village was suspected to have been kidnapped and whisked into the bush by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

‘On receipt of the information, a team of Operatives from the Command’s Crack team, Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit immediately swung into action, mobilized to the scene and embarked on aggressive bush combing with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt and possible arrest or decimation of the suspected kidnappers.

“While the Operatives are establishing the location of the kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro urged the public to remain calm so that Police efforts to rescue the victim and possible arrest of the kidnappers would not be jeopardized,” she added.