Latest Headlines
Edo APC Chieftain Kidnapped, Police Hunt for Abductors
I Was Threatened to Implicate Jonathan, Adoke, Witness Tells Court
Computer Literacy Now Mandatory for Civil Servants, Says HoS
Blackout as National Grid Collapses Again
The National Grid on Wednesday suffered another system collapse resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.
“Dear customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid at precisely 11:27a.m today, July 20.
“We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.
“We will keep you updated on the situation,” the electricity distribution company said. (NAN)